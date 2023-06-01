Lizzo Close To “Quitting” As Trolls Continue Fatphobic Comments

Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by

In a rightfully frustrated rant, Lizzo shares a desire to leave the industry as unwarranted commentary regarding her weight and appearance plague the internet. The 35-year-old performer disclosed the impact of the hate on Wednesday (May 31) from her now-private Twitter account.

“I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of sh*t I see about me on a daily basis,” shared the “Special” singer according to Billboard. The post featured a screenshot of a tweet targeting the musician. “It’s really starting to make me hate the world.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist continued, “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat????” and “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F**KING FARM…”

Lizzo performs onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Unfortunately, this is only the latest instance where the flutist is forced to defend herself against trolls. Last week, the chart-topping artist addressed remarks about her size, including body-shaming dialogue from Candace Owens earlier this year.

“Anyways I been holding my tongue cus I don’t wanna seem ungrateful but I’ve done so much cool sh*t these last few weeks just for my mentions to be about how fat I am &/or use me for political discourse..,” she tweeted. “Tired of this.”

Lizzo performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In 2021, Facebook moved to delete the accounts of users who have left distasteful comments on the “Good As Hell” singer’s public profile. Additionally, comments were erased for violating Facebook’s policies against hate speech.

Despite the long-term harassment, Lizzo persists as one of R&B and pop music’s brightest talents. Hopefully, the support from fans and her industry peers encourages the Houston representative to continue. Her latest album Special earned an Album of the Year nomination at the 2023 Grammy Awards where the lead single “About Damn Time” took home record of the year.

Listen to the album below.