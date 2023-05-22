Lizzo Insists She Isn’t Working Out To Lose Weight

Lizzo asserts that the goal of working out for her isn’t to lose weight.

The Special singer took to TikTok to post a response to another content creator who said that weight loss is a part of working out and stated she wasn’t trying to escape fatness. The musician stitched the video to hers and agreed wholeheartedly with her sentiment.

“I just wanted to stitch this to show support to you because this creator, specifically, said, ‘I’m looking for people that I can resonate with,'” the songbird said. “I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they are doing is trying to be thin. I’m not trying to be thin. I don’t ever want to be thin. The goal is always here.”

“Once I started working out for mental health, to have balanced mental health for endorphins, so that I don’t look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed of myself and feel disgusted with myself, exercise has helped me shift my mind — not my body.”

The Houston rep continued, asserting that her job is another reason she decided to dive deeper into bodily health. She explained that the physicality of performing caused her to take the physical portion of her job seriously.

“I have a very high-performance job, for 90 minutes a night I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap, and I have to play the flute, and I have to emote, and hype a crowd. In very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing,” she said, sneaking in a chuckle.

“I love my job. It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, as I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously…I’ve always loved moving my body, I’ve always loved working out. I’ve always been super into being holistic-conscious cuz when you say health-conscious, it becomes very loaded.”