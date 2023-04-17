LL Cool J Announces Rock The Bells Festival 2023 Will Return To Queens

LL Cool J attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX.

LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Festival is set to return to Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, on August 5, 2023—just in time for Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

The legendary emcee took to Instagram on Friday (April 14), granting his fans the first crack at the breaking news. “I wanted to tell you personally [that on] Saturday (August 5), Rock The Bells Festival is back,” he said. “Well, you can’t call it a comeback.”

He then hinted at a potential mind-blowing lineup, urging his fans and supporters of the annual festival to buy their tickets as soon as possible. “The lineup will be announced soon. I know you a Hip-Hop lover, a lover of the culture, but I’m telling you, get your tickets now before the lineup is announced—trust your man.”

Along with the festival’s return, LL’s Rock The Bells also inked a first-look deal with Paramount. According to Deadline, Paramount Global, Raine Ventures, and Irving Azoff led a $15 million funding round for the Hip-Hop outlet—which will directly help fund the brand’s festival.

Furthermore, the newly acquired monies will fund content “creation, commerce, and experiences.” These projects include “creating more long-form projects, launching retail partnerships and experiential events, and expanding in Europe.”

In an official statement, the multitalented icon and Rock The Bells CEO spoke about the future of RTB and his vision for the platform.

“This Series B round is a reflection of the confidence that our investors have in Rock The Bells as a global platform,” he said. “Hip-Hop is an art form that many people doubted from day one, but our culture continues to rise to higher heights…this is just the beginning.”

Bruce Gillmer, ViacomCBS Media Networks’ president of music, music talent, programming & events, spoke about the multi-year deal, expressing his excitement for the new partnership.

“Paramount is thrilled to expand our deep relationship with LL Cool J with our investment in Rock The Bells,” Gillmer said. “We look forward to working with him to shine a spotlight on Hip-Hop culture and icons through music, events, and diverse content.”

Additionally, Rock The Bells and Paramount’s new deal will “cover feature films and scripted and unscripted content, as well as the opportunity to livestream the upcoming 2023 Rock the Bells Festival that will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.”

Grab your tickets at rockthebellsfestival.com.