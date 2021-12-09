LL COOL J Immortalized With Statue In Hometown of Queens

LL COOL J is one of the most influential and successful artists to come out of Queens, N.Y., which he put on his back during his emergence as one of rap’s first bonafide megastars. On Tuesday (Dec. 7), the emcee that ladies love was bestowed with a statue of himself in honor of his standing as one of the borough’s most legendary figures.

Located at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, the statue, which draws from LL’s mid-80s likeness, was sculpted by Sherwin Banfield and includes a replica of the boombox featured on LL’s debut album cover, with a cassette version of Radio, the rapper’s classic 1985 release. To share the news and celebrate the occasion, the 53-year-old posted several photos and videos of the statue from various angles on his Instagram account.

“Anything is possible. Statue of me in Corona Park, Queens by the talented @sherwintheartist,” read the caption, a succinct, but thoughtful reaction to the honor.

News of the G.O.A.T. artist’s latest achievement quickly spread throughout the Hip-Hop world with Busta Rhymes, MC Lyte, MC Ren, DJ EFN, Grandmaster Caz, Royce Da 5’9, DJ Z-Trip, and more leaving congratulatory remarks in the post’s comments section. Big Daddy Kane, who followed in LL’s footsteps during his own reign atop the game during the late ’80s, also broadcast the news in a show of respect and solidarity.

The Cutmaster DJ Cool V and Roxanne Shanté, who co-host a show on Rock The Bells, the radio station specializing in the Golden Era of Hip-Hop, also posted their own picture posing in front of the statue in a show of support for their fellow Queens rep.

“This is How The Day Started with Me and @imroxanneshante having fun it in the park at the sight of The Newly Dedicated @llcoolj Statue it is well Deserved and Long overdue,” wrote DJ Cool V in the caption.

The statue of LL COOL J is the latest nod he’s received for his contributions to entertainment, as the rapper was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October.