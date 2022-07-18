Lloyd Banks Reveals What 50 Cent Told Him During Their Last Conversation

The release of Lloyd Banks’ new album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, has put the Queens-bred emcee back in the public eye. The rapper has appeared on numerous platforms promoting his fifth studio album. In an interview with GQ, the G-Unit rapper shed light on the current status of his relationship with 50 Cent, as the two have apparently drifted apart in recent years. After Fif made critical comments about Banks’ work ethic, or the alleged lack thereof, in his 2020 book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, The Punchline King didn’t take too kindly to them. Many questioned whether the pair have reconciled.

“It’s the same. We’re brothers,” Banks said when asked about their relationship. “We came into this together—we’re never all going to be doing the same thing at the same time at this point in our careers. You know what I mean? The last conversation I had with 50 was basically him telling me to get whatever I left out there. Because some hiatuses were planned and some weren’t.”

He added, “But I can’t sit and cry about spilled milk. I’ve gotta go out there and make it happen. We did something special that will never be done again. Honestly, there are more positive moments than anything else. That’s where I’m at with [50 Cent and Tony Yayo]: We’re brothers, and it’s always going to be that way.”

While Banks seemingly refuted Fif’s comments about him being “lazy” on The Course of the Inevitable track “Stranger Things,” that hasn’t kept him from continuing his praises of 50 Cent. He recently credited his former partner-in-rhyme with helping influence his own growth as a songwriter.

During an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast last week, Banks said, “He wasn’t just a writer, he was an exceptional songwriter. Just conceptually and sticking to the whole subject matter, which was a plus for me because you’re looking around the game, there wasn’t many like that. Some of the biggest artists weren’t the best songwriters – he was.”

Banks continued, “The outros, the bridges, all of these things I learned from watching him record. And they were cheat codes because if I had the illest 16, he would steal the show. I didn’t have that yet.”

Watch Lloyd Banks’ Joe Budden Podcast interview below and read his full GQ interview here.