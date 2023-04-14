Lloyd Banks Almost Signed With Kanye West And G.O.O.D. Music

Lloyd Banks revealed he nearly inked a deal with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music record label, but the opportunity ultimately fell through.

During an appearance on the Rap Radar Podcast, the former G-Unit rapper told cohosts Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller the backstory to how he almost ended up joining Ye’s team. According to Banks, the period when he was on the brink of signing with West’s label was around November 2010, when his third studio album H.F.M. 2 (The Hunger for More 2) dropped.

“It was a time after ‘Beamer, Benz [or Bentley],’ going into whatever would have happened after that,” the “Karma” rapper remembers, before crediting late music executive and manager Chris Lighty for helping facilitate his working relationship with Kanye. “Rest in peace to Chris Lighty, he was kinda like the person that was linking that together.”

“So at one point, it was supposed to be a G-Unit/G.O.O.D. Music type of situation. ‘Christion Dior Denim Flow.’ I was on other records, too. They never came out or whatever, the business didn’t get done. But yeah, that was probably like 2010/11.”

While the tenured vet’s move to G.O.O.D. Music never materialized, he did get to collaborate with Yeezy and artists on the label on numerous occasions. The rapper teamed up with Kanye on his 2010 single “Start It Up,” which appeared on H.F.M. 2 (The Hunger for More 2) and also featured Swizz Beatz, Ryan Leslie, and Fabolous. He also made an appearance on the G.O.O.D. Music Fridays release “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” alongside West, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, John Legend, and Leslie.

Banks is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming album The Course of the Inevitable III, which is set to arrive on April 21. It will feature Method Man, Tony Yayo, Dave East, Cormega, Vado, and 38 Spesh.

Watch Lloyd Banks speak about Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music on the Rap Radar Podcast below.