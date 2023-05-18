Logic Discusses Drug Use With Juicy J, Says He’s Scared Of Edibles

Juicy J is known for being trippy and Logic was curious about his experience with drugs in a recent conversation. The 33-year-old revealed, in the midst of their discussion, that he is afraid to take edibles.

“I’ve never eaten an edible,” the College Park rapper said in an Instagram video shared on Wednesday (May 17). “I don’t know, I’m scared. I’m scared. ‘Cause my merch guy on my last tour said he took the tiniest gummy but it was like almost 1000 MG or some crazy sh*t and he was high for 72 hours.” The former Three 6 Mafia member echoed his sentiments, saying he had to stop using them because he was “seeing sh*t.”

Bobby Tarantino then asked about ‘shrooms and microdosing. “I really wanna do it,” he said. “My wife was down to do it a few years ago but I wasn’t mentally ready yet and then I was ready but now she’s pregnant so she’s like, ‘You gotta wait until I have my baby.’ So my question is, how is it when you microdose? What’s it feel like?”

The Memphis rapper could only describe the experience using one word: “Floating.” Check out their full conversation above.

While Logic may fear experimenting with certain drugs, he’s not afraid to tackle classic records. Back in March, the Gaithersburg, Md. rapper made headlines for his alternative singing covers of Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day” and Bone-Thugs-n-Harmony’s “Weed Song.”

While a lot of the commentary was negative, the father of one took pride in his efforts. “I should do a whole f**king album,” Logic said in a TikTok. “Just do a whole album of f**king hard a** ’90s records and call it ‘Logic Greatest Hits,’ and get all them paid, and publishing, and take care of all the legends and the G.O.A.T.’s and the great’s from the ’90s.”