Logic Sells Portion Of His Catalog For Undisclosed Eight-Figure Amount

Logic has reportedly sold a portion of his music catalog to Influence Media Partners for an undisclosed eight-figure amount. According to HipHopDX, a press release was issued on Thursday (June 29), detailing that the deal includes 185 of the MC’s songs.

Per release, the deal “further solidifies Influence Media’s investment in the future of Hip-Hop within the music publishing and content rights marketplace.” It adds that the transaction is “aligned with their mission to bolster ‘modern evergreen’ music,” as “Influence Media will continue to expand the impact of Logic’s contribution on pop culture.”

“Making music has always been a creative outlet and a form of therapy for me, and I’ve been humbled by how deeply it has connected with people around the world,” Logic stated in the release as well. “It’s important to me that the positive messages of my music continue to reach new audiences, and I’m excited to partner with Rene and the Influence Media Partners team to make a further impact through creativity.”

Logic performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The discography included in the catalog deal includes “1-800-273-8255” featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, “Everyday” with Marshmello, “Homicide” in collab with Eminem, and “Sucker For Pain” featuring Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Since 2022, Influence Media has invested in over 25 music catalogs, including recently acquiring some of Future’s music. Through a $750,000,000 fund backed by BlackRock Alternative Investors and Warner Music Group, the company invests in “high-value compositions from diverse artists.”

Per outlet, Pluto’s deal with the company included 612 songs from his catalog dating from 2004 up until 2020. Tracks included are “Life Is Good” and “Jumpman” featuring Drake, “King’s Dead” with Kendrick Lamar, “Selfish” featuring Rihanna, “Low Life” with The Weeknd, and “Mask Off.”

The final deal was reportedly in the “high eight figures,” HHDX reports.