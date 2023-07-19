Logic, Wife Brittany Noell, Welcome 2nd Child

Logic and his wife, Brittany Noell, have expanded their family.

On Tuesday (July 18), Noell took to Instagram to announce she had just given birth to their second baby, posting a picture of the child wrapped in blankets.

Another photo attached to the carousel also showed their first born, Bobby, making a goofy face while holding his new baby brother. “Our beautiful Leo was born, and we couldn’t be happier ? we are all (especially Bobby) so in love,” the caption read.

In January 2023, the pair revealed they were expecting another baby. Noell rang in the new year, disclosing the milestone with a video showing her lying on a medical cot. Throughout the clip captioned with “Happy New Baby,” a track from Logic can be heard proclaiming that this was a “good day.” “It’s a good day. Had a lot of bad ones this year, but today’s a good day.”

Brittany and the rapper, né Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first baby in 2020. During that time, Hall stated that his family is “a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.”

“Privacy with family is something that is very important to me,” he expressed. “However, my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first. I would like you to meet LB, as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney, who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world, and it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.”