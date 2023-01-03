Logic And Wife Brittney Noell Expecting Second Child

Logic and his wife are expecting their second child.

The “1-800-273-8255” rapper and Brittney Noell took to Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 1) to reveal the good news. The couple’s video showed Noell lying on a medical cot wearing a mask as they look at the monitor giving them their first peek at their child.

Throughout the clip captioned with “Happy New Baby,” a track from Logic can be heard proclaiming that this was a “good day.”

“It’s a good day. Had a lot of bad ones this year, but today’s a good day.”

The announcement arrives on the heels of the fashion designer revealing a forthcoming collaboration with her husband entitled Sweet Cream — a children’s clothing brand. On Saturday (Dec. 31), Noell detailed the upcoming fashion endeavor on IG, disclosing that they worked on the project for “over a year” with plans of sharing it with the masses in 2023.

“I’m so excited to announce that I’ve partnered with my husband Logic and my awesome partners and friends Lauren Breiding and Daniee Latham on our very own kids clothing line called Sweet Cream,” Noell typed.

“We’ve been working on this for over a year now and can’t wait to share it [with] you all in 2023. We have poured our heart and soul into making this the safest, coolest, most comfortable clothing for your kiddos. Please follow Sweet Cream for more information coming soon, and sign up on sweetcreambaby.com to stay in the scoop!! Love, the Sweet Cream Team.”

The couple became first-time parents in 2020 with the birth of their son, Bobby, after the couple married in 2019. The No Pressure emcee similarly revealed their first child in July 2020, with the entertainer stating that his family is “a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.”

“Privacy with family is something that is very important to me me,” he expressed. “However, my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first. I would like you to meet LB, as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney, who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world, and it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.”