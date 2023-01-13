Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram Post

Last year, speculations began to swarm social media that Lori Harvey and Snowfall actor Damson Idris were dating. After being spotted on a dinner date in West Hollywood back in December, the pair have confirmed that they are indeed an item with an Instagram post.

On Thursday (Jan. 12), Idris posted an IG story showing him and Harvey boo’d up as he kissed her cheek. On the image, he vaguely wrote “Happy Birthday Nunu [heart emoji].”

He followed up with another post of Harvey, 26, holding money to her ear as he captioned the photo, “The plug.”

The SKN owner last publicly dated actor Michael B. Jordan for a year before splitting in June of 2022. As Jordan’s first public romance, social media got to see him be vulnerable as he shared the cute dates, vacations, and gifts for Harvey.

As Jordan has remained silent about the breakup, Harvey did share her reasonings behind the split. On an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt with Teyana Taylor, she shared, “I was a horrible communicator and didn’t know. I didn’t realize it was that bad, but I learned. So that’s been something that I’ve actively been working on.”

Speaking to what she finds as “red flags” in a relationship and what her reservations are, she added: “If you’re too close to your exes, that’s a red flag. I’m very much in a space right now where I’m not doing anything that’s gonna compromise my peace and happiness, so I think just taking control, making sure you maintain your power, don’t give your power away to anybody… is the key to truly being happy in or out of a relationship.”

Since Jordan has been back on the dating market, he’s focused on his acting career and now directorial debut with the upcoming third installment of Creed. The film hits theaters on March 3, 2023.

Take a look at the photos of Damson and Lori above.