Lori Harvey, Damson Idris Enjoy Date Night At Beyoncé’s London Renaissance Tour Stop

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are still going strong, as the model shared footage from the couple’s date night in London this weekend — via Instagram — of the two attending Beyoncé’s latest Renaissance tour stop together.

Harvey, 26, shared footage of herself and the Snowfall actor, 31, Monday heading to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to see Queen Bey live in action, with the beauty wearing a red halter dress and her beau rocking a black jacket and pants, as well as a classic white t-shirt.

In one clip, the couple are hugged up in the stadium, all smiles as Idris bestows a kiss upon his lady’s cheek.

Harvey also shared plenty of videos of Beyoncé doing her thing on-stage, including one of Blue Ivy killing it alongside her mom for the massive crowd of fans. At one point, Damson began singing and dancing along as well, reciting Bey’s “Diva” to his partner’s delight.

Harvey recorded footage of her man turning up to Beyoncé’s 2008 hit “Diva.”

The evening out comes days after Harvey shut down the 2023 amfAR Gala red carpet solo in an eye-catching, belly-baring red dress.

Harvey and Idris confirmed their relationship back in January, and have since faced public criticism regarding a perceived lack of romantic chemistry.

The discussion of their compatibility came about thanks to red carpet snaps taken during the Season 6 premiere of Snowfall, as the couple appeared to keep their distance from one another. Harvey later explained why that was the case.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend the Red Carpet Premiere Event for the Sixth and Final Season of FX’s “Snowfall” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on February 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“No chemistry. Look how far apart they’re standing lol,” one spectator expressed, to which Harvey snapped back, “Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol y’all try to find a problem with everything.”