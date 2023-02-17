Lori Harvey Addresses Critics Saying She Lacks Chemistry With Damson Idris

Lori Harvey has responded to critics saying that she and current beau Damson Idris lack romantic chemistry.

After the couple made their red-carpet debut at the Season 6 premiere of Snowfall, pictures quickly surfaced of the two dressed in black, posing for onlooking photographers.

However, social media began to pick apart the new relationship, targeting the distance they were standing from each other while others claimed the model “left him hanging” to take solo flicks.

Harvey seemed to have enough of the constant remarks about her relationship and jumped into The Shade Room comment section to take matters into her own hands.

“No chemistry. Look how far apart they’re standing lol,” one spectator expressed. “Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol y’all try to find a problem with everything,” Harvey snappily shot back.

Lori, 26, and Damson, 31, made their relationship official on the former’s birthday, Jan. 13, celebrating at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood. Idris uploaded stories to Instagram showing their love for each other, affectionately holding each other in a scarlet-colored room. “Happy birthday, nunu,” the British actor captioned the IG story.

Elsewhere, the Kith model’s former boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, recently discussed life after the split, talking to CBS Mornings’ Gayle King about diving into his work headfirst to cope.

“I think for me it’s just, I was lucky enough to have a lot of work. I’m a firm believer in ‘what’s for you is for you,’ and coming out of that situation—not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that—is, you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” Jordan revealed.