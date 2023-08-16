Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Display Summer Romance With New Vacation Update

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are soaking up the last days of summer in utter bliss.

After launching her new swim line, YEVRAH SWIM in partnership with REVOLVE, the 26-year-old entrepreneur and her beau set sail to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico following a getaway in Saint Tropez.

While seated pretty oceanside and eating good, Harvey shared a recent photo dump on Tuesday (Aug. 15) that was captioned, “Living La Vida Loca ft. @yevrahswim.”

The Snowfall actor, 31, responded to the post revealing that he is the visionary behind the stunning photos. “I don’t wanna hear no more ‘baby you take horrible pictures.’ Look at this art,” wrote Idris in the comments with a series of heart-eyed emojis.

Harvey, cheekily rebutted, “I taught you well.”

The couple went public with their relationship back in January, months after her split from Michael B. Jordan. Harvey and Idris made their red carpet debut the following month at the premiere of Snowfall‘s final season.

When speaking on their romance at that time, the British star told Rolling Stone, “My advice to anyone who walks down [this] path is to just keep it as regular and normal as possible and really, really connect to each other and not the outside forces around.”

Getty Images for REVOLVE

Idris continued, “It’s just watching other people that I admire do it so greatly and just understanding that you don’t always have to show the world your personal life. What you do for a living is an extension of yourself, and that’s your baby. And you need to protect that. You also need to protect your personal self too.”