Lori Harvey Reveals She’s Happily Single, But Still Open To Love

Lori Harvey is fully aware of the internet’s rumor mill constantly surrounding her, and simultaneously ignores the false narratives, thanks to her mother, Marjorie Harvey.

“For those who know and love you, no answer is needed. But for those who don’t, no answer will do.” “That’s where the strong sense of self comes into play,” the 25-year-old entrepreneur recalled of her mother’s advice to ESSENCE for their Black Love cover. “Just understanding and really knowing who I am, and not letting the outside opinions or noise affect me internally.”

That deeply-rooted self-love came in handy as unwarranted commentary heightened after it was confirmed that she and Michael B. Jordan had called it quits after nearly two years of dating. For the former competitive athlete, she is basking happily in her newfound singleness. “This moment is about me,” Harvey declared.

“I feel like it’s always been about me attached to something or someone. This time, it’s about me. Self love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little selfish right now. It’s my time.”

Despite her previous romances, the model-socialite admittedly has no regrets. “Every decision that I have made has got me to the place that I’m at in my life, as a woman—and the mindset that I’m in, and the growth that I’ve made, and this level of clarity and maturity.”

Most of all, Harvey is very clear on what she wants and who she is. “My experience has taught me that I need somebody who respects me—somebody who understands and respects my standards and my boundaries and is a supportive, God-fearing man, family-oriented, and makes me feel at peace. That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody. And so if I see any signs of that happening, I’m like, ‘Got to go!’”

Romantic relationships aside, her future is bright as she prepares to expand her talents into television, digital content, acting, and producing.