Lori Harvey Reveals Key To Maintaining Healthy Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are one of Hollywood’s latest couples to watch. Even with limited access into their thriving romance, the tidbits fans have been able to see ooze relationship goals. On Tuesday (Jan. 25), in her recent cover story with POPSUGAR, Harvey revealed the secret to maintaining a healthy relationship with one of the industry’s most desired heartthrobs. As it turns out, it’s something she learned from her parents, Steve and Marjorie Harvey.

“Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” the 25-year-old shared. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”

The doting couple—who’ve nicknamed each other Turtle and Nugget—celebrated their one-year anniversary in Nov. 2021 and appear to still be going strong. Harvey even shared that within the next five years, she hopes to be married and have a baby while also being “a real force” as an entrepreneur.

In a Dec. 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan also shed some light on his relationship with Harvey. The 34-year-old considered his lady to be “a special person” for dealing with the “onslaught of [public] opinions.” For Harvey, she acknowledged the comment section to be a “breeding ground for negativity” and does her best to prioritize her mental health by ignoring it.

Unlike years prior when the budding socialite let the rumor mill run wild, as most people didn’t know much about her, Harvey recently decided to take more control of public perception. “Before, I have been more so quiet and let the media run with whatever story they’ve felt like running with and didn’t give it any attention; no confirmation, no denial, no anything. Now that I’m getting older and coming into my own and starting my businesses, I want to take control of my narrative. I want to let people get to know me — who I really am, not necessarily who people think I am,” she expressed.

Watch Lori Harvey dish about friendly competition with boyfriend Michael B. Jordan and more below.