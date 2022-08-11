Lori Harvey Discusses “Dating On Your Own Terms” With Teyana Taylor

On Wednesday (August 10), the first episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt kicked off with Lori Harvey as she spoke to host Teyana Taylor about her dating life. The model and entrepreneur revealed what her red and green flags are when it comes to getting serious with someone.

“If you’re too close to your exes, that’s a red flag,'” Harvey revealed to Taylor when asked about her reservations when dating. “I’m very much in a space right now where I’m not doing anything that’s gonna compromise my peace and happiness, so I think just taking control, making sure you maintain your power, don’t give your power away to anybody… is the key to truly being happy in or out of a relationship,” she added.

Harvey, who is fresh out of a very public relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan, said, “I was a horrible communicator and didn’t know. I didn’t realize it was that bad, but I learned. So that’s been something that I’ve actively been working on.” The couple seemingly called it quits around May or June, when joint-photos from their Instagram accounts were removed. Lori’s dad Steve Harvey later confirmed it during his morning radio show.

Lori also went on to talk about the time in 2017 when she almost got married. “I almost got married very young… I hadn’t experienced anything; I didn’t know myself, I didn’t know what I liked or what I didn’t like,” she revealed. “I feel like I hadn’t experienced life. So at that point, I was like, ‘okay, I’m going to date on my terms, and however I want to move, and whatever I want to do, I’m gonna do it, and if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.'”

The “women-first dating and social networking app” unveiled the Luv2SeeIt series to document the dating experiences of Black singles. According to a press release obtained by VIBE, Luv2SeeIt will explore the dating experiences of notable stars including Madison Bailey, Jidenna, Niecy and Dia Nash, Joey Bada$$ and more.

In partnership with creative agency 19th & Park and Taylor’s all-women production company The Aunties, Luv2SeeIt aims to amplify and diversify the narrative of Black artists, actors, athletes, and entrepreneurs. The show will explore topics such as dating as a nonbinary person, polyamory and open relationships. It will also give guests the space to share views on sex and intimacy, dating profile red flags, dating after loss and more. Select episodes will also feature actual Bumble users.

“Working with the Bumble crew on Luv2SeeIt has been an incredible project,” said Taylor. “Grateful to have worked with great partners who trusted the Aunties to bring such sensitive and special topics to life.” She added, “Black love is so multifaceted, and the conversations I had with friends and strangers alike were so authentic, which I hope viewers can feel, too. I hope that people get an opportunity to see themselves reflected in these stories and enjoy these episodes as much as I loved hosting them.”

“Our team set out to create a program that was reflective of what the Black dating experience looks like today; Black people are not a monolith and the content that’s created for us should be reflective of that,” says Whitney Headen, 19th & Park Co-Founder & CEO. “Bumble allowed us to meet daters where they are and discuss real scenarios that Gen Z and Millennials of all races face in today’s world.”

Watch the first episode of Luv2SeeIt above.