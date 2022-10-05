Loud Records Takes Over 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards With Tribute Performance

In celebration of the label’s 30th anniversary, Loud Records put together a special tribute performance featuring a mix of its most legendary acts at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Preceded by an introductory speech by the label’s founder Steve Rifkind, the set proved to be one of the undoubted highlights of the night that prompted all in the building to rise from their seats. “Loud Records was a dream, a passion that became a reality,” Rifkind told the crowd before Dead Prez took the stage to perform their anthemic single “Hip-Hop.”

Clad in black outfits, stic.man and M-1 set the tone with an energetic showing that warmed up the crowd for the succession of highlights to come. While late rap star Prodigy was missing in the physical, his presence was felt as Joey Bada$$ joined Havoc for a blended performance of Mobb Deep’s signature hits “Shook Ones Pt. II” and “Quiet Storm (Remix).”

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

When it appeared the festivities couldn’t get any more explosive, Lil’ Kim popped up to perform her portion of the track, doing her signature dance as the crowd helped her recite her bars.

The back-to-back hits from the Loud Records catalog continued as M.O.P. gave the crowd a bit of hardcore Hip-Hop in the form of their raucous single “Ante Up,” with Remy Ma stepping in for her own verse before transitioning into the Terror Squad’s portion of the tribute. Beginning with late Latin rap legend Big Pun’s “Still Not A Player,” Remy Ma was then joined by Fat Joe for “Lean Back,” garnering a particularly positive reception from the crowd.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET

Southern vibes were brought by David Banner and Lil Flip, who launched into their smash hit “Like A Pimp” before making way for Project Pat and Three 6 Mafia, who performed their tracks “Chickenhead” and “Stay Fly” to round out the proceedings.

As the act to truly put Loud Records on the map, it was only fitting that the Wu-Tang Clan close out the Loud 30 Records Tribute. Running through timeless tracks like “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit,” “Method Man,” and “C.R.E.A.M.,” Wu members RZA, Method Man, Raekwon, and Inspectah Deck didn’t disappoint and concluded the monstrous tribute to one of the most enduring brands in Hip-Hop.

Watch the full tribute above.