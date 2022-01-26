Remy Ma, Papoose, And More ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Alum Discover African Roots On New Two-Part Series

Members of both the Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew franchises are teaming up for a special two-part event where they will explore their roots and ancestry.

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, hosted by MTV News Correspondent, Dometi Pongo, will star Remy Ma, Papoose, Yandy Smith-Harris, Rich Dollaz, Tokyo Vanity, Paris Phillips, Karlie Redd, and Momma Dee as they “examine the harsh effects of slavery and challenge stereotypes with Black culture, while also celebrating Africa’s rich history, music, craftsmanship, style, dance and food.”

Dr. Gina Paige, DNA Identity Expert and co-founder of AfricanAncestry.com, will guide the Love & Hip Hop cast members as they take DNA tests to reveal their African ethnic group and country of origin. Black Ink Crew cast members, Ceasar Emanuel, Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson, and Krystal “Kill_lustrator” Morales will help design tattoos inspired by the Love & Hip Hop crew’s ancestry bonding them to their lineage in a more artistic and concrete way.

In the official trailer (below), the cast of Love & Hip Hop takes photos in traditional garments representing their unique heritage. Papoose expresses, “It’s the universal family you gotta recognize” while Momma Dee emotionally states, “I know I come from somewhere.” Liberian celebrity chef Chauncy Yarngo, along with South African singers Busiswa Gqulu and Nomcebo Zikode are set to make special appearances.

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy airs on Monday, Feb. 7 and Monday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.