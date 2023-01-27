‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Alleges Tory Lanez Threatened Him Into Signing Settlement

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Michael Harty, b.k.a “Prince of South Beach,” has alleged Tory Lanez threatened him to sign a settlement agreement with a gun, and now he wants it thrown out of court. The contract stems from two separate incidents between the reality star and rapper/singer, including a 2019 Miami nightclub altercation.

Per RadarOnline, Lanez’s lawyer revealed back in December that an agreement had been reached between both parties. At the time, attorney Kadisha Phelps told the court that there was “information to believe that a settlement has already been reached between the parties,” and also that “[Lanez] had tendered funds to [Prince] in the consummation of their agreement.”

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the LHHM star claims Lanez, née Daystar Peterson, requested he come over to discuss a settlement. However, when Prince arrived, he claims Lanez and another man intimidated him with a gun.

“[Lanez] presented me with a document that he drafted himself and ordered that I sign the agreement,” Prince stated in the legal documents. “He told me not to contact my lawyer when I told him I needed my lawyer to review the agreement.”

He added: “This individual is the same individual who was ordered by [Lanez] to attack me at the Vendome nightclub and he did so. I cannot share his identity at this time as this individual threatened me that if I mention his name I would be severely injured or even killed. This individual was in possession of a firearm which was visible at the meeting.

“I would have never signed the agreement otherwise,” he continued. “The amount of money that they made me accept was only a fraction of the damages I have suffered in this lawsuit as a result of their repeated attacks.”

Lanez and Prince first had an altercation at Miami’s LIV nightclub in November 2019. Prince detailed that upon running into Lanez, he was assaulted by the rapper’s security following an argument. A year later, there was another incident with Lanez at Miami’s Vendome nightclub, where the Sorry 4 What artist allegedly struck Prince in the face. The Toronto star said his actions were in self-defense.