‘For Love & Country’ Documentary Set To Explore Black Artists In Country Music

Amazon Music has announced a new documentary titled For Love & Country, which will uncover the history of country music and explore the genre as a Black cultural export. Directed by Joshua Kissi, the feature also examines country music through the personal stories of a new generation of Black artists claiming space in Nashville and helping to transform the genre in the process.

“What I’ve come to realize is country music as a genre is just as complex as this country itself,” Kissi explained in a press statement. “Now is the moment to stand up for the voices that have always mattered throughout time, especially the musicians who didn’t get the credit when it was due.”

. Amazon Music/Amazon Studios

“I’ve always believed in the old saying, ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’” added Mickey Guyton. “However, it’s no secret there has been a lack of representation of Black artists in mainstream country music for years. That’s why I hope little Black girls growing up now can see us, artists like Brittney, Reyna, Amythyst, Allison, Valerie, Frankie and me, and know they have a place here in country music. We all do.”

“In telling this story, it was imperative for us to amplify the personal narratives of these wonderfully diverse country artists because in them lie the stories of Black contributions to the genre,” continued Raymond Roker, Amazon Music’s Global Head of Editorial. “These are also very universal stories of acceptance, being welcomed into spaces we choose to occupy despite how open the door is to us, and how stories and history can become marginalized over time. The title of the film is also a reminder that these artists have all come from a place of love, adoration, and even reverence for country music’s past, its heroes, and contributors across the spectrum.”

For Love & Country features interviews and performances from Jimmie Allen, Blanco Brown, Shy Carter, Mickey Guyton, Valerie June, Amythyst Kiah, Willie Jones, Reyna Roberts, Allison Russell, Brittney Spencer, and Frankie Staton—most of whom have been Grammy-nominated or named an Amazon Music Artist to Watch.

The film is set to debut on April 7 on the Amazon Music app and on Prime Video. For Love & Country was produced by DPM Projects and Pizza Night. Watch the trailer below.