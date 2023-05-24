LSU’s Angel Reese Inks Ambassador Deal With Mielle Organics

Angel Reese attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City.

Angel Reese has signed an ambassadorship with Mielle Organics. On Tuesday (May 23), the “Black-founded, woman-led global beauty brand” took to Instagram to announce its newest signee.

“Guess what Mavens,” the post read. “We’ve been sitting pretty on something BIG! ?? We’re proud to announce that Angel Reese is our NEWEST Brand Ambassador! With her edges laid and slayed, the ‘Bayou Barbie’ is here to represent Mielle and bridge the gap between sports and beauty!”

As the social media post continued, Reese offered a statement regarding her latest business venture.

“Athletes are the ideal beauty icons and brand ambassadors. I’m so excited to be working with Mielle! I’m a longtime user and fan of the brand, so this is the perfect partnership,” the Baltimore native said. “I can’t wait to share more with my fans and introduce my new Mielle bundle. The last several months have been a whirlwind. I feel really blessed.”

In a separate press release shared with ESSENCE, Mielle’s founder and CEO, Monique Rodriguez, spoke about their decision to sign the NCAA champion.

“Angel is a rising star with bold beauty, confidence, strength, and must-have edges who uses and genuinely loves Mielle products,” Rodriguez said. “Angel’s fun personality and ability to connect authentically with her fans make her a perfect addition to the Mielle family. She is THAT girl, and we are so thrilled to have her as our newest ambassador.”

Angel’s latest NIL deal is just the third deal she’s signed in May 2023, on3 reports. Earlier this month, the “Bayou Barbie” inked a deal with Sports Illustrated with the athlete gracing the cover of the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

“I am unapologetically Angel,” the Lady Tiger said in a video from the SI photoshoot. “I am a queen. I am confident. I am strong. I am who I am.”

“The biggest takeaway I want people to know is you can be girly off the court and still have swag and just be who you are,” she continued. “I mean, I embrace my body and who I am and on the court I can still ball. I am 6’3″, I work out a lot so why not show it? I got a nice little body.”