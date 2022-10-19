Lucky Daye Talks Working With, Potentially Joining Silk Sonic

Lucky Daye explained his proximity to Silk Sonic and potentially becoming the third member of the R&B group during an interview on BBC 1Xtra.

Speaking with DJ Ace, who shared the clip on Instagram, the 37-year-old described his admiration for Bruno Mars and being there for Silk Sonic sessions with D’Mile.

“I was in the studio,” he explained when asked if he was around for the recording of Silk Sonic’s attention-grabbing music.

“I was so shy. I’m literally shy. And I look up to Bruno [Mars] so much. He don’t know that. He don’t know that I know every single song, every single inflection, every single rift, every single chord, every single interpolation. I know these. I’ve sat in hotel rooms alone in the dark with no money listening to Bruno, he don’t know that and I still never told him.”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic accept the Best Group award onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

He continued to clarify his rumored involvement in the creation of An Evening with Silk Sonic.

“I try not to step on toes. I’ll like, throw melodies and throw certain words. Sometimes it’ll get used, sometimes it won’t get used, and if I’m not the one to be like ‘oh I did that,’ nobody’s gonna say nothing. I’ve heard something, but I’m not going to be like ‘yo Bruno,’ because at the end of the day it was a collective effort, and the energy that was in the room, that’s what made the song.”

DJ Ace continued to ask if Lucky Daye had ever been considered for membership in the Grammy Award-winning duo.

“Probably, but then I wouldn’t have made Candy Drip,” Daye explained.

Still, the potential for the trio to become official is still present.

“You have Anderson [.paak] on the drums, you could put me on the bass, Bruno on the guitar. That would be nuts…Yes, it’s still room. I think we have a mutual respect for each other…I think it’s time. I don’t think he’s gonna force it. I don’t think Im gonna force it. I know I’m not gonna force it. It will happen when or if it’s supposed to happen.”

Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic accept Song Of The Year for ‘Leave The Door Open’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

During an interview with BET published in May, D’Mile explained Lucky Daye’s involvement with Silk Sonic, denying the “Roll Some Mo” singer was ever going to be an official member of the group.

“I wouldn’t go as far as to say that, but Bruno and Lucky [Daye] know each other. And at the time when we were all hanging out for a bit, we were trying to figure out what things were before Silk Sonic, before anything [took place]. We never put anything out on wax and were mostly affiliated with each other in some way. I know that Bruno is a fan of Lucky and vice versa, so, even in the future, I would love for something to happen. Whether it’s Silk Sonic and Lucky Daye or Bruno Mars and Lucky doing stuff together, who knows?”