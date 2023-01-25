Ludacris Chimes In On Debate About Best Verse From Nas’ “Made You Look” (Remix)

Ludacris recently weighed in on the debate surrounding the best verse on the remix to Nas’ 2002 single “Made You Look.” The song, featuring himself and Jadakiss, has been hailed as one of the hardest street anthems of its era. Amid fans’ various takes and opinions on who of the three artists delivered the best performance and why, Luda hopped on social media to give the public a refresher of his verse.

“Man, I picked up my phone today and saw that the Luda fans chose violence and I’m loving every minute of it,” the 45-year-old said of the support. “So let’s add to the debate online about the ‘Made You Look’ song, the remix, the verses just in case they missed a line or something.” The Atlanta rep then delved into the stanza, rhyming “I’m from the school of hard knocks, sneak peeks and low blows/ Where X’s mark spots and kitchens mark O’s / Where love’s gon’ getcha, hate is gon’ snitch ya / And fingers squeeze triggers like boa constrictors.”

I heard there was some talk ?️ going on ? Let’s argue! Made YOU look ? pic.twitter.com/TKLneGYSTi — Ludacris (@Ludacris) January 25, 2023

The Word of Mouf rapper showcased his nimble and passionate flow as he shouted out his costars with references to various locales—including his native Chicago, the A, Miami, and New York City. Luda’s outburst proved to be effective, as several fans gave him his flowers in their reactions, noting the brilliance of his bars and his enthralling delivery of the verse.

The “Made You Look (Remix)” was released in 2003 and arrived following the success of its original version, which was released as the lead single to Nas’ sixth studio album God’s Son in 2002. Produced by Salaam Remi, the song reached No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains one of the QB legend’s biggest hits to date.

Listen to Nas’ “Made You Look (Remix)” below.