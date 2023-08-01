Ludacris Pledges $50K To Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

Ludacris speaks onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by

A Midwest theater has been given a boost by Ludacris after the rapper made a hefty donation.

According to a statement issued by The Children’s Theater of Cincinnati (TCT), the 45-year-old pledged $50,000 to the program after a visit to the Ohio city. The news was revealed as he performed a sold-out concert at the local Hard Rock Casino last month, co-headlined by Ashanti and FloRida.

The contribution empowers the ongoing $48 million fundraising campaign to reimagine and restore the landmark Emery Theater as its permanent MainStage home and create a state-of-the-art venue unlike any in the region.

Darrel D. Miller, the Word Of Mouf rapper’s attorney, is a former TCT Board Member and current Emery Theater Campaign Cabinet member.

Karma Bridges, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, Ludacris and family attend a ceremony honoring Ludacris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

“I’m drawn to the Children’s Theatre’s project in Cincinnati because of the plans to develop new works that hit on the topics that matter to kids today,” explained the Georgia native. “The Emery project signals an incredible opportunity for more children to access the arts and see themselves in what happens on stage. As a father of four daughters and a philanthropist who’s constantly investing in the next generation, I’m honored to be a part of this.”

Miller added, “I will always cherish being on the Board of The Children’s Theatre during this period of rapid growth that brought life-changing, professional theatrical productions to a diverse community of young audiences.”

The lawyer continued, “It was a transformative experience in my life that formed my commitment to never stop giving back to my hometown Cincinnati community. I am grateful for Chris’ generous support for this worthy cause that is so close to my heart.”

The gift from the action movie star joins an anonymous $1.5 million donation, pushing the charitable campaign over the $30 million mark.

“It is remarkable that a gift of this magnitude is fueling the home stretch of this campaign,” detailed Campaign chair Allison Kropp. “We are so grateful for the generosity of all of those who have supported this project. You are helping us make history!”

Following the campaign, TCT plans to open the Emery in Fall 2025 with its 2025-2026 MainStage season.