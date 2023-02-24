Ludacris SeaWorld Concert Will Be Protested By PETA

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

PETA has shared plans to protest an upcoming Ludacris concert set for SeaWorld. According to Billboard, the animal rights organization explained its disdain for the theme park’s alleged mistreatment of dolphins and whales.

“Ludacris is using the marine park as a money maker, despite being informed that dolphins and whales at SeaWorld are confined to cramped tanks with nothing to do but swim in circles and lash out at each other in frustration,” PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman expressed in a statement.

“PETA will be there fast and furious to let the public know that supporting marine prisons is ludicrous.”

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges attends the 2022 Georgia State University Commencement Ceremony at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium at Georgia State University on May 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Derek White/Getty Images

The “Southern Hospitality” rapper is scheduled to perform on Sunday (Feb. 26) as part of SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival. The event started on Feb. 4 with En Vogue and ends on May 7. According to the outlet, the R&B group was not protested by PETA. In the past, the event was protested in 2018 by PETA when Hanson performed.

PETA members and members of the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida will be joined by a costumed crying dolphin carrying a sign that reads “What’s My Fantasy? A Life Outside of SeaWorld!”

According to the SeaWorld website, the event features 200 distinct food offerings with more than 50 global cuisine choices, over 75 wine and cocktail selections, and more than 75 craft brews. Joey Fatone, Sean Kingston, The Commodores, and more are set to perform.