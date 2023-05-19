Ludacris Gets Emotional While Being Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Ludacris attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Ludacris has officially received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. On Thursday (May 18) the 45-year-old was surrounded by his acting peers and children to celebrate the moment. Vin Diesel and LL Cool J delivered speeches honoring the Grammy Award-winning artist.

Despite his musical success, the Georgia native’s star is in the category of Motion Pictures, and was cemented just in time for the premiere of Fast X, the 10th film in the Fast and Furious franchise headed to theaters on Friday.

“Chris you wrong to try to keep me to two minutes. I could take two lifetimes explaining to the world the significance, your significance both to the world and to my family,” said Diesel in his speech, according to CBS News. “There’s so much to say, but there is so much you already know. You know his unmatched accomplishments. We’ve never seen anybody dominate the music world and then come and dominate cinema while being entrepreneurial in the way that he is.”

Vin Diesel, Ludacris, and LL Cool J attend a ceremony honoring Ludacris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

A surprise appearance from the “Southern Hospitality” rapper’s eldest daughter Karma Bridges made for a heartwarming moment. The 21-year-old is the inspiration behind Luda’s Netflix animated series Karma’s World.

“To my rock, my hero, my dad, words can’t describe how much being here for you today means to me. After receiving your text on Thursday asking if I could make it to L.A. for your Hollywood star, it took everything in me to come up with an excuse of why I couldn’t make it today,” she shared with her father from the podium.

“After years of you being the one surprising me, it is my honor to have the tables be turned. Only you and God know truly how hard you have worked to reach this moment. And I thank him for allowing me to witness just a snippet of the time, passion, and dedication you put into everything that you do. I am so proud of you, Dad. Congratulations to a legend of an artist and a legend of a father.”

Karma Bridges, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, Ludacris and family attend a ceremony honoring Ludacris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Despite being officially recognized for his accomplishments in television and film, LL made sure to uplift Ludacris’ musical achievements and icon status in Hip-Hop culture.

“Everything you’ve done is just beyond inspirational. You’ve proven yourself to be a guiding light in Hollywood,” shared the Queens rapper in his speech, according to ET.

“I just wanna let you know that Hip-Hop culture celebrates you and appreciates you. I respect and appreciate you, and I salute you for all that you’ve done in your career. And I wish you all the best moving forward. And I just wanna say this thing to all the kids around the world watching; Ludacris is proof that it can be done.”

Queen Latifah and Ludacris attend a ceremony honoring Ludacris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Speaking with the outlet, the NAACP award-winner explained the significance of the moment, detailing how he was “blown away” at the ceremony.

“It’s almost hard for me to put into words. LL was the person who made me wanna rap. Vin has changed my life forever through the gift that keeps on giving, this franchise Fast and Furious. It meant everything to have them show up for me today,” he remarked.

He continued to explain, “I was literally just saying [that] I’ll put my cast up against any other cast in film history. We are the closest-knit family off-camera and on-camera. Compared to anybody, 100 percent,” adding “I was fighting tears. Seriously, I was glad that I had my sunglasses on today.”

Watch Ludacris’ Walk Of Fame ceremony below.