Lupe Fiasco To Be Honored As 2023 Rap Laureate In Washington D.C.

Words, Beats, & Life are set to honor Lupe Fiasco as the 2023 Rap Laureate at Washington D.C.’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library on Saturday, April 8.

Fiasco’s new honor is an extension of the organization’s Words, Beats, and Life Festival, which runs between April 4-9, 2023. WBL’s ceremony will run from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., with the Chicago native’s commemoration beginning at 11:10 a.m. Featured panelists for the Hip-Hop focused discussion will include Dr. Elliott Gann, Piper Carter, Martha Diaz, and more.

“After a three-year hiatus, Remixing the Art of Social Change is back!” the official press release for the event reads. “We are excited to partner with D.C. Public Libraries to present some amazing panels and breakout workshops on Saturday (April 8) dedicated to exploring the power and potential of Hip-Hop culture at this moment with fans, scholars, artists, and activists engaging each other in conversations about what is and what could be. The themes being explored during the conference are being driven by our Vision for 2040.“

The ceremony will take place during the non-profit’s Remixing the Art of Social Change conference, which will coincide with the release of their new publication, The Rap Laureate. WBL’s new project will primarily focus on celebrating Hip-Hop culture while bridging the gap between rap and higher learning.

The Rap Laureate’s debut issue will feature bylines from co-writers Dr. Jason Nichols and Mikal Amin Lee. The two writers will analyze the acclaimed emcee’s career and unpack how his contributions to the culture make him one of the most influential rappers of the past twenty years.