Lupe Fiasco Praises Ja Rule As His “Favorite Rapper”

Lupe Fiasco made it clear just how much respect he has for Ja Rule during a recent conversation between the two artists.

In a clip shared to social media, the Chicago lyricist is seen singing the Queens hitmaker’s praises, almost leaving the Murder Inc. rep speechless.

“This all I need right here,” the part-time professor told Ja, who was all smiles from the compliment. “Listen, I grew up on Ja Rule, you feel me? I don’t give a f**k what no motherf**ka say. Ask me who’s my favorite rapper, who I was listening to when I was coming up. Even now!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 09: Ja Rule performs onstage during day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 09, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

“Give me Venni, Vetti, Vecci, ni**a,” Lupe continued. “Give me motherf**kin’ Pain Is Love over anything, ni**a. I don’t give a f**k. Give me 3:36 over anything. F**k these ni**as, feel me? I’m bumpin’ Ja! Ni**a, f**k you!”

The Food and Liquor MC added that he would often listen to Ja’s music “on repeat” before the “New York” spitter thanked him for the love and praised Lupe’s lyrical prowess, as well.

“You know what? It’s so ill to hear that from a lyricists lyricist,” Rule told the mic pro.

He added within @holla_dc’s comment section, “King sh*t love my brother @lupefiasco ????? #Brotherhood.”

While Rule was able to receive his flowers from Fiasco, he’s still at odds with 50 Cent, with whom he’s been feuding for well over a decade. Fans of Ja couldn’t help but call out a 50 Cent song being played during his set at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam concert in Omaha back in December.

“Only in Omaha they gon’ play 50 at Ja Rule sh*t,” one concert-goer said. “They trying to get it cut off right now… That ni**a 50’s still winning!”