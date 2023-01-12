Lupe Fiasco Challenges Chris Webby To Debate About COVID Vaccine

Lupe Fiasco was recently challenged to a debate by fellow rapper Chris Webby regarding his stance on COVID vaccines. The exchange began on Wednesday (Jan. 11), after the academic announced his plan to not engage with Twitter users lacking a sizable following on the platform about vaccination or other fringe topics. “I’m no longer responding to people regarding vaccines, bill gates, ‘THEY’s’, conspiracy theories or the government with people with less than 200,000 Followers,” the “Kick, Push” creator posted.

Fiasco, who has been vocal in his support of the COVID vaccine, was then confronted by Webby, who deemed him a “sore loser” while critiquing him for removing tweets after chastising his detractors for doing the same. “Sore loser to boot eh?” the Connecticut rapper wrote in his retort. “And deleting your tweets after previously mocking others for deleting theirs because you, and I quote, ‘destroyed their points.'” Webby, who also posted a Genius screengrab of lyrics from his 2011 track “Words I Never Said” in an attempt to further prove his point. “To imagine you used to be this guy,” the 34-year-old added.

While Webby technically didn’t meet Lupe’s aforementioned requirment of 200,000 followers, as Webby’s following on Twitter currently sits at 130.9K, he kindly obliged his musical peer, suggesting a number of platform where the discussion could be held. “Woke up to this victory lap…we can REALLY debate my guy,” the Food & Liquor connoisseur tweeted back in response. “IG live, Twitter spaces whatever, whenever,” he said. “you below my follower to response threshold but I’ll make an exception. Just gimme the word.”

Undeterred by his counterpart’s cocksure offer, Webby settled by choosing to keep Twitter as the forum for their meeting of the minds, noting his belief that his opinions could get his account removed or suspended from other platforms. “Gladly. I think we both well know I’d get booted from IG for my stances on this, so Twitter Spaces is fine. Never used it before. Let me know, I’m around for it whenever you are. I’ve never been one to turn down thought provoking dialogue.”

After further hashing out the time and setting for the debate, the pair appeared on Twitter Spaces together as promised, where they shared their respective views on the COVID vaccines and the reasons for promoting or questioning its effectiveness. Lupe’s most recent comments follow remarks he made back in 2020, when he scoffed at the lack of scientific explanations behind the backlash and skepticism that COVID vaccines have received, particularly within the Black community.

“I waiting on y’all alternative,” the 40-year-old wrote at the time. “I really am. Everytime I faithfully study this ‘medical black wokeness’ it ends up being a bunch of bullsh*t promoted by folks selling seamoss shakes and possessing the scientific depth of a bag of flamin hots. Some of us actually stayed in school.”

Watch Lupe Fiasco and Chris Webby’s debate on Twitter Spaces below.