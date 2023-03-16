Lupe Fiasco Celebrates “Daydreamin'” Single Selling One Million Units

Lupe Fiasco performs onstage at the Tetsuo and Youth Preview Tour at House Of Blues on November 16, 2013 in Anaheim, California.

Lupe Fiasco’s “Daydreamin'” is finally eligible for platinum certification. On Tuesday (March 14), Music Data tweeted that the song featuring Jill Scott has now sold over one million units in the U.S. The Chicago native celebrated the feat by quote tweeting the post with a single blush emoji.

“Daydreamin’” was released as the third single for his debut LP, Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor, on Sept. 11, 2006. The track is based on a sample of I Monster’s “Daydream in Blue”— a composition that samples Gunter Kallmann Choir’s “Daydream”, a cover of The Wallace Collection’s track of the same name.

Lupe and Jill also shot a video for the song based on a journey from a robot’s perspective, with visuals tapping into his love for sci-fi and Japanese culture. Additionally, the song’s lyrics critiqued America’s zeitgeist and the state of Hip-Hop affairs in 2006.

The duo’s work on “Daydreamin'” won Best Urban/Alternative Performance at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards, granting the rapper his first Grammy. During the height of his massive 2006 run, the MIT professor spoke with A.V. Club about working with the neo-soul songstress on the track.

“When I went to do ‘Daydreamin’ with Jill Scott, I was like, hyped,” The Cool artist recalled. “‘Jill Scott is in the studio!’ She was like, ‘Whoa, calm down and tell me what you want me to do.’ [Laughs.] It was ‘Stop. This is business.’

“[She said] ‘You have to stop and tell me what you want me to do.’ Every other note or run or style I wanted her to do on the record, I had to stop and tell her to do it.”