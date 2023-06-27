Lupe Fiasco Says Drake’s Lyrics Make Him Question “The Legitimacy Of His Actual Responsibilities”

Lupe Fiasco is not exempt from feeling triggered by Drake’s lyrics. The Chicago rapper claims The 6 God makes him “question the legitimacy of his actual responsibilities” when he disses common, popular activities.
A Twitter user shared a TikTok on Sunday (June 25) which was a compilation of the Her Loss rapper denouncing New Balances, Levis, Spirit Airlines, hibachi, and the Sheraton hotel in songs like “Fire In The Booth,” “Gold Roses,” “Middle Of The Ocean,” and “Do Not Disturb.”
The “Kick Push” rapper caught wind of the video and seemingly resonated, writing, “He makes me feel guilty for sh*t I didn’t even do and question the legitimacy of my ACTUAL responsibilities” in a quote tweet.