Lupe Fiasco Says Drake’s Lyrics Make Him Question “The Legitimacy Of His Actual Responsibilities”

Lupe Fiasco is not exempt from feeling triggered by Drake’s lyrics. The Chicago rapper claims The 6 God makes him “question the legitimacy of his actual responsibilities” when he disses common, popular activities.

A Twitter user shared a TikTok on Sunday (June 25) which was a compilation of the Her Loss rapper denouncing New Balances, Levis, Spirit Airlines, hibachi, and the Sheraton hotel in songs like “Fire In The Booth,” “Gold Roses,” “Middle Of The Ocean,” and “Do Not Disturb.”

The “Kick Push” rapper caught wind of the video and seemingly resonated, writing, “He makes me feel guilty for sh*t I didn’t even do and question the legitimacy of my ACTUAL responsibilities” in a quote tweet.

He makes me feel guilty for shit I didn’t even do and question the legitimacy of my ACTUAL responsibilities ?… https://t.co/njh168FHsi — CHECKIN’ Out Now! #APTMC (@LupeFiasco) June 26, 2023 Drake recently announced his literary debut in the form of his new poetry book called Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness on Saturday (June 24). “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” he wrote on Instagram. “Our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers.”



Titles Ruin Everything is co-written by Kenza Samir, one of the Toronto rapper’s longtime collaborators who contributed to his 2015 mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and his 2018 album Scorpion. He first announced the poetry book a little over a year ago during his Sound 42 radio show on SiriusXM when he debuted his 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind.



Coincidentally, newspaper ads for this book included a QR code that informed people that the GRAMMY winner has an album coming titled For All The Dogs. “I made an album to go with the book,” he wrote. “They say they miss the old Drake, girl don’t tempt me.”