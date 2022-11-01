Lupita Nyong’o To Star In ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Ahead of Lupita Nyong’o’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s been confirmed that the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever lead will also star in Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One.

A prequel of sorts to the original Quiet Place franchise, the new film’s goal is to cement the thrillers with their own cinematic universe. Franchise creator John Krasinski and his co-star Emily Blunt will not reprise their roles in the upcoming film.

While plot details have not been shared for Day One, the film is set to be directed and written by Michael Sarnoski. In the meantime, fans are less than two weeks away from the global theatrical premiere of Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel.

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER, (aka BLACK PANTHER II), Lupita Nyong’o, 2022. © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Nyong’o recently spoke on her role as Nakia in the forthcoming film at the advanced screening in Los Angeles last month. “It’s been a while since we last saw her. She’s grown and matured,” said the Us actress, 39, on the red carpet. “She’s also lost her main love so we see how she’s handling that.”

Early reviews of the sequel are already pouring in and thus far, it is as beautiful, complex, and tragic as expected.

“The way the film dives into the necessity & depths of Black women relationships, and the community aspects of it all is really beautiful to see,” wrote journalist and critic Kay-B. “Angela Thee Bassett is giving Queen Mother a whole new name in this film! This film is stunning! Truly the costumes, the sets and even the music are woven together so seamlessly to help tell even more of a story! I laughed, I cried, and I was genuinely shocked at times! Overall, it was a lovely and heartfelt tribute to Chadwick [Boseman] and his legacy and work. And it definitely felt like a beautiful start of something even bigger to come.”

A Quiet Place: Day One is set to hit be released on March 8, 2024.