Watch Lupita Nyong’o‘s Intense Underwater Workout For ’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took the fight to the great seas of the Marvel universe, and Lupita Nyong’o came prepared for the battle.

On Saturday (Nov. 19), the Kenyan-Mexican actress uploaded a behind-the-scenes peek into her intense underwater workout as she trained for her role as Nakia in the record-breaking Black Panther sequel.

The clip referenced Talokan, Namor’s fictional underwater nation introduced in the sequel, as Nyong’o fiercely swam carrying dumbbells. Other workouts in the video show the 39-year-old Oscar winner walking underwater, handling weights, and crawling along the pool’s floor using the dumbbells as her anchors.

“Swimming down to Talokan was not as easy as it looked!” Lupita excitedly captioned the revealing footage.

Her video was set to one of the most serene songs from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, “Con La Brisa,” performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson, and captured the beauty in her intense regiment.

Lupita’s behind-the-scenes aquatic workout arrives on the heels of director Ryan Coogler revealing he learned to swim to shoot the movie.

Variety reported on Nov. 10 that the acclaimed director expressed that if his cast were in the water for much of the movie, he would also need to be there with the camera. Coogler learned to swim for the movie and trained with world-class free diving instructors to prepare for the oceanic Black Panther sequel.

“If the camera’s in the water, actors are in the water, I’ve got to be in there too,” he explained. “I remember it was a wild feeling like I can’t believe I’m this deep in water. Then I started to work on the breath hold and got comfortable.”

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever hit theatres on Friday (Nov. 11).

