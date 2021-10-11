Lyfe Jennings Claims To Pay $10,000 In Monthly Child Support

As a father to reportedly seven children, Lyfe Jennings has his hands full these days. However, the 43-year-old crooner still manages to find time for social media rebuttals over $10,000 per month child support payments.

Via his Instagram stories, Jennings wrote, “I’m a bitter baby mama’s worst nightmare. They have to see me on TV or hear my music; I stay successful no matter how hard they try to bring me down, and they can’t succeed ’cause they too worried about me lol. I’d hate me toooooo.” It appears his message was in response to another feud with one of the mothers of his children.

In a since-deleted post, the “Must Be Nice” singer continued, “Even right now they reading this wanting to respond soooo bad, but they can’t, u know why??? Cause they blocked lmfao! u supposed to be happy in ya 40s lol I know i am! Cause I mind my business and my business is ME!!!! […] just a little reminder… ask yaself foreal where u be without my 10K a month??? Let’s be real… Humble yaself, I’m a blessing in ya life.”

Though no one was named, it’s safe to assume the message was aimed at the mother of his daughter based on an Oct. 1 post, in which Jennings wrote, “Daddy gonna fight for u baby… hope u see this.”

It’s unclear if the alleged $10,000 monthly payments are for all of his children or if this is just one payment of many. This topic seems to be one Jennings knows well, especially since he has a song from his debut album entitled “Greedy,” where he sings, “This crazy, lazy lady/is using this baby for revenge and money.”