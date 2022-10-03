Lyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey Dahmer

Lyfe Jennings live in concert at Sony Hall on July 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images)

R&B crooner Lyfe Jennings has revealed that he was once prison mates with notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who’s currently the subject of controversial Netflix series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

“FUN FACT: I KNEW JEFFERY DAHMER. WE WERE IN PRISON TOGETHER FOR A COUPLE MONTHS” the “Must Be Nice” singer, 44, shared to Instagram Sunday (Oct. 2) night in a now deleted post. He added as its caption, “#serial #lifequotes I could tell y’all some weird stories. Don’t believe it, look it up…1992 receiving, my number 268192 his 227501.”

Jennings went on to reveal within an Instagram reel that he was first unaware of Dahmer’s infamous background when the killer was expedited from Milwaukee, Wis. to Ohio.

Dahmer was eventually placed in a cell next to the singer, according to Jennings, and while he was quiet for the first two days, he later began yelling and beating on doors, along with other inmates.

The “Hypothetically” artist went on to share that Dahmer would often make trades with other inmates for cigarettes, and even requested the future star sing Mint Condition’s 1991 hit, “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes),” to which he obliged.

“I ain’t saying, like, homie is a celebrity or nothing, I’m just telling you my experience,” the crooner said before confirming that he’ll share another Dahmer story at a later date.

While Netflix has found great success with Monster, many have aired their grievances with the series, including rapper Boosie Badazz, who believes the show should be boycotted due to the majority of Dahmer’s victims being African-American.

“Us as Blacks, we need to ban this Dahmer movie. This is some sick sh*t what he did to our race, this is some sick sh*t,” the rapper repeated. “We need to boycott this damn movie off Netflix. This is sick. The victim’s family should be getting paid off of every dollar Netflix made. We need to ban this.”