Lyfe Jennings Robbed In Oakland For $120K In Jewelry

Lyfe Jennings received a rough welcome to the Bay Area when he landed in Oakland, Calif. this weekend, sharing via social media that he was robbed of $120,000 worth of jewelry, as well as other valuable items.

“$120,0000 gone!! Smh could put 100 on a head but what would that solve..,” Jennings, 44, captioned an Instagram clip of himself explaining the unfortunate situation.

Revealing that he was in the city for “four sold-out shows,” Jennings hopped on Instagram fresh from the stage.

“When I got down to Oakland, I pulled up to this spot, again, another place I wasn’t supposed to be,” the “Must Be Nice” singer admitted. “Went inside, saw some cats, blew up, and basically, bust the windows out the thing, snatched my little book bag, it’s like $120,000 worth of jewelry in there, my computer, my ID, passport, credit cards, all that sh*t.”

After acknowledging that things could’ve ended even worse, Jennings went on to question why some feel the need to impress others with an unsavory lifestyle, especially past a certain age.

He then went on to call the incident “no big deal,” while admitting he would like his computer back, even if the rest of his belongings are long gone.

The father of seven was met with support within his comment section, with one fan writing, “Glad you straight! That stuff can be replaced but your life is way more valuable! Thank God for his covering mercies!”

CHICAGO – APRIL 06: Singer Lyfe Jennings performs in the WGCI-FM “Coca-Cola Lounge” in Chicago, Illinois on APRIL 06, 2010. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Another supporter added, “Your voice is giving 26yrs 17 days….glad you’ve grown past reacting on emotion and thought logically. It’ll come back ten fold and some. Most importantly I’m glad you’re okay! ?”

Others remarked that celebrities are less likely to visit Oakland if incidents like this continue to occur.

“Watch sooner than later ain’t nobody gonna want to come to Oakland or San Francisco to perform…” wrote one observer, with another commenting, “I dont even care to visit Cali at this point…”