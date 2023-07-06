Machine Gun Kelly Punches Concert Attendee In Face, Per Fan’s Request

Machine Gun Kelly satisfied an odd fan request over the weekend. The 33-year-old alternative rapper punched one of his concert attendees in the face, much to the fan’s delight.

MGK shared a video to his Instagram on Monday (July 3) which showed how the entire moment went down. Evidently, he noticed an attendee, who was later revealed to be a man named Marcos Cid de la Paz, holding a sign that read “I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face” during his Saturday (July 1) show at the 2023 Rock Werchter festival in Belgium.

Naturally, the Cleveland artist wondered why the fan wanted to be punched, to which Cid de la Paz replied “I love you.” Kelly was still cautious, informing him that he was wearing rings so the punch would really hurt. “I don’t know, it’s a lose-lose for me,” MGK said. “I don’t know if I’m gonna do it. I’ll consider it.” Evidently, his consideration worked because the “My Ex’s Best Friend” rapper left the stage, delivered a strike to Marcos, and told him “I love you” afterward. Check out the full interaction below.

Marcos Cid de la Paz jumped in the comments of Machine Gun Kelly’s post and thanked the eclectic artist for “being so caring” and making his dream come true. “Thank you Colson for shining a light for us who live in the darkness, even when you’re feeling down,” Cid de la Paz wrote. “And thank you all guys for being part of this amazing band. You guys live in my heart rent free-free.”

MGK wasn’t feeling as positive a few months ago when he released a diss track toward Jack Harlow. The Louisville rapper claimed he was “the hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters” on his track “They Don’t Love It,” in reference to his nemesis, Eminem.

Kelly released “Renegade Freestyle” in May, which took aim at the White Men Can’t Jump actor for copying Drake’s image. “I see why they call you Jackman/ You jacked man’s whole swag, give Drake his flow back, man/ I eat rappers like Pac Man/ Must I regurgitate and show you who’s in my stomach from the last dance,” he rapped. Check out the freestyle below.