Macy Gray Says An Operation “Doesn’t Make You A Real Woman”

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress Macy Gray has been making headlines over the weekend, but for reasons that aren’t sitting well with the transgender community and its supporters.

While visiting the Rupert Murdoch-owned Piers Morgan Uncensored talk show, Gray spoke to Morgan about her view of trans women who identify themselves as “real women.” As a result of her commentary, many are accusing Gray of being transphobic.

In the 12-minute and 48-second interview, Gray spoke out against trans women competing in cis sports because of their “obvious superior physical bodies.” She also shared her confusion of pronoun labels, specifically “he, she, and they.” Ironically, she discussed her support for the trans community receiving more “fairness and equality” rights.

Six minutes into the interview, Morgan and Gray talk about her views of “what a woman is” and how celebrities are “too terrified” to speak out against controversial topics because of cancel culture and backlash.

“I totally agree,” Gray responded. “I will say this and everybody’s going to hate me, but, as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry.” She added, “If you want me to call you a ‘her’, I will because that’s what you want. But that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery.”

Speaking on how her views on the topic were shaped by her own “unique experience” growing up as a young woman, she said, “Surgery or finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? And you can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.”

She continued, saying that she “doesn’t think you should be labeled transphobic just because you don’t agree.”

Following the interview that currently stands at over 111,000 views, social media began buzzing about Gray’s controversial views.

Check out the mixed responses and the full interview above. Let us know what you think.

If there’s one thing worse than the vicious trans activist mob coming for women who defend women, it’s virtue-signalling men like this fuelling the pile-on. Repulsive. ? https://t.co/5iVhAD1avA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 5, 2022

Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue ? pic.twitter.com/iIrPc9WvAQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2022

Millennial trans women don't need JK Rowling, Bette Midler & Macy Gray as childhood female heroes anyway…



Not when Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg, Kylie Minogue, Oprah, Goldie Hawn, Jane Fonda, Angelina Jolie & more all said TRANS RIGHTS w their whole chests ?️‍⚧️ — Strewth ?️‍⚧️ (@StrewthQueen) July 5, 2022

Y’all calling Macy Gray transphobic is crazy. She stated she doesn’t mind calling someone a woman (out of respect) but she has her own opinion on what it means to be a woman. Just like trans people can have opinions….she wasn’t disrespectful at all — kill bill (@10xjen) July 5, 2022

Chiiiile … Macy Gray was right about one thing. Surgery didn’t make me a woman. I was one long before I even had access to my medical transition and even if I never had it I’d still be who I am. — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) July 5, 2022

