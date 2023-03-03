Magic Johnson Shares His Admiration For Son EJ: “He’s Saving A Lot Of People’s Lives” 

Magic Johnson continued to express his everlasting admiration for his son Earvin Johnson II while speaking with PEOPLE.

“I love EJ’s career,” the retired NBA All-star said before adding, “I think that EJ is really taking charge of his career and making his own decisions, and he knows how and what he wants to get into.”

The 63-year-old’s second son is a TV personality and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, with which he identifies.

The 30-year-old came out to the public a decade ago and from there went on to become a reality star and more. Once starring on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills in 2019, EJ grew a massive fan base due to his authenticity and confidence. He’s currently the voice of Michael on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: EJ Johnson attends the red carpet event for Disney+ Original Series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” at Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

“He’s always saying, ‘You know what, Dad, I want to make sure everything that I do, that I enjoy it and that it sends the right message out there to my fans and the people who have always loved and supported me,'” he shared.

Sharing how proud he is of EJ, Magic added, “He’s getting so involved and letting his voice help other people too,” and that he “is so beloved all over the world.”

The former Lakers player expressed that his child is “saving a lot of people’s lives and people don’t even know, and I’m so proud of him.”

“A lot of young people will call him and ask, ‘How did you come out’ or ‘Can you help me? I haven’t told my parents,’ and man, he gives so much great advice.”