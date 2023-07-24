Magic Johnson Reacts To Nas Praising His Business Acumen On ‘Magic 2’ Tribute

Magic Johnson has reacted to Nas commending his accomplishments as a mogul in a tribute song on his new album, Magic 2.

On Saturday (July 22), Johnson took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the gesture, extending his own props to the Queens native by acknowledging his prowess as a businessman.

“On Nas’s new album Magic 2 he dedicated track 7 to me called Earvin Magic Johnson!” the 63-year-old wrote. “Thank you for the respect and honor of my business acumen. You’re a hell of a businessman in your own right!”

The song, titled after the NBA icon, was released on Friday (July 21) and includes nods to his achievements in the world of business, as he’s amassed one of the biggest empires of any Black athlete to date. “On my Earvin Magic Johnson, I’m enterprising/ I keep it ghetto like the hood before they gentrified it” he raps on the chorus, later equating his recent streak of success to that of the Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar led Lakers teams of the ’80s.

“I still ball, me and Wilson put up forty on the board/ At The Forum like I’m Magic and Kareem on the floor/ Pat Riley on the bench callin’ plays, I just score,” he boasts on the second verse of the Hit-Boy-produced track.

Nas also voiced his gratitude for the creative rejuvenation he’s experienced, dubbing this current period as his “best” yet. “I’m happy to be around making new music because I love it,” he wrote on social media. “Having the best year of my life. I caught the Holy Spirit and I’m grateful to be giving it all to the world. Magic 2.”

Earlier this year, the 49-year-old rapper spoke on the recent resurgence in inspiration he’s experienced that’s led to the uptick in album releases over the past five years. “I’m in one of these creative growth spurts,” he told Vanity Fair last month. “It’s something that I’m really excited about, and it surprises me – but I’m not too, too surprised because I was also waiting for the day that I felt like this again, and I knew it would come.”

Listen to Nas’ “Earvin Magic Johnson” tribute below.