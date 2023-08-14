Magoo, Virginia Rapper, Dead At 50

Rapper Magoo, born Melvin Barcliff, has reportedly died at the age of 50. Digital tributes began to pop up on social media on Sunday night (Aug. 13). The news was first shared by R&B artist and music producer Digital Black on Instagram.

“Man can’t believe this RIP Magoo damn big bro wasn’t ready for this at all #superfriends,” he wrote, sharing the cover art for Timbaland and Magoo’s platinum-selling debut album.

Best known for being the one half of the aforementioned Hip-Hop group, Magoo and Timbaland joined forces as teenagers and continued to empower each other. Their debut album Welcome to Our World was issued in 1997, followed by 2001’s Indecent Proposal and 2003’s Under Construction Part 2. In 2007, Magoo was featured on “Boardmeeting” from Timbaland’s Shock Value album.

Magoo is also known for being a member of the Da’ Bassment, the collective also recognized as the Superfriends including Timbaland, Missy Elliott, Aaliyah, Devante Swing, Ginuwine, and Tweet.

“This one hits different,” wrote Timbaland on Instagram. His post features a reel highlighting clips of himself and Magoo performing together. “Long live Melvin aka magoo!!” he continued. “Tim and Magoo forever… rest easy my king.”

(L-R) Timbaland and Magoo attend Timbaland’s birthday party at the Chop House on March 9, 2011 in Miami, Florida. Getty Images

Ginuwine also shared a tribute for the late rapper.

“I don’t even know how to say anything at this point, I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s due date,” shared the “Same Ol’ G” performer. “This dude, always pushed me… I will miss you maganooo that’s what we called him….. totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha.”

He continued, “I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there I’m truly efd up right now foreal life is crazy… I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you don’t wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences.”

In an interview published on YouKnowIGotSoul in 2020, Magoo detailed his experience with fame and success.

“To be honest, I never really got a chance to enjoy the success because it came at a cost. I remember going to see my nieces one time and I had seen how big they had got, it was all just a blur. The video shoots and the flying, I never really got the chance to digest this success. Still to this day, I can tell someone we sold 1.6 million and I have a platinum single, too,” he elaborated.

“A lot of people go their whole career without having 25 percent of that and I’ve been blessed to have it, but I never got a chance to enjoy it. I’m going to keep it real, I didn’t enjoy any of that. I never felt like me and Tim got a chance to enjoy our early years and it never even felt like we were this million-selling group. Not just from a financial standpoint, but more so because you’re always working. You go from that album and then they want another one and then you have people trying to rip you apart… That’s why I walked away from it.”

No cause of death or details surrounding his passing have been revealed or confirmed. VIBE sends our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Magoo. Read tributes from his peers below.