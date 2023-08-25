Malia And Sasha Obama Seen Leaving Drake’s Star-Studded LA Event

Malia and Sasha Obama partied the night away at Drake’s star-studded event Tuesday (Aug. 22).

The Obama sisters were spotted out in skin-bearing fits at The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles. Sasha could be seen rocking a black lace corset top, low-rise cargo pants, and heels, finished with a metallic purple and black purse.

Meanwhile, her older sister Malia sported a pattern-heavy outfit. The Swarm writer wore a floral lace top with sheer flared sleeves from Knwls. She also threw on high-waisted pants with a faded yellow floral print and Black lug-soled boots.

Page Six reports that Barack and Michelle’s daughters left the lively party around 4 AM to return to their shared LA residence. The outlet also reports that other stars, including Anderson. Paak and Saweetie, have popped out to the global superstar’s West Coast after parties this week.

The Toronto artist has a lot to celebrate, with a successful tour and a new album on the way. Drake recently revealed the cover art for his LP, For All The Dogs on Monday (Aug. 21). He took to Instagram to unveil the homemade artwork, mentioning that his five-year-old son is responsible for the art. “FOR ALL THE DOGS,” the global superstar typed. “Cover by Adonis.” The cover depicts an all-white dog with red eyes plastered across a shadow-black background.

While the record has yet to have an official release date, there have been some false listings. On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Amazon Music falsely revealed that the album would drop on Friday (Aug. 25). Lil Yachty caught the inaccuracy and addressed the news Friday morning in a simple xweet. “Y’all stupid, nobody even said for all the dogs was comin out tonight,” he declared.

Drake fans will have to wait for the man himself to give a proper announcement.