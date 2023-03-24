Man Detained After Breaking Into Rihanna’s Home To Propose

A man was detained by law enforcement after allegedly attempting to break into the home of Rihanna on Thursday (March 23). According to TMZ, the man traveled to Los Angeles from South Carolina hoping to enter the property to propose to the global pop star. Fortunately, her security stopped the intruder before he was able to make his way into the residence.

The tabloid reported the man, wearing a red Nike hoodie and sweatpants, was immediately handcuffed and questioned by police who informed him not to return to the address before releasing him. According to Page Six, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the man was arrested.

It is unknown whether or not Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s second child, was home during the afternoon incident.

Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

This is not the first time in recent history someone has attempted to invade the privacy of the Grammy Award-winning performer. In July 2021, police were called after a man was seen climbing and hopping a wall that surrounds one of the several homes owned by the billionaire.

In this occurrence, the hopeful intruder escaped before police arrived at the property, used personally and professionally by the “Work” singer.

In 2018, Eduardo Leon was arrested outside the 33-year-old star’s home and charged with stalking, first-degree residential burglary, vandalism, and resisting arrest. Additionally, in 2015 a man was arrested after showing up to the Fenty Beauty founder’s home unannounced following violent threats on social media.