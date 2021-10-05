Man Shot At Boosie Badazz Afterparty In Baltimore

Rapper Boosie Badazz continues to find himself at the center of controversy. The latest incident the Baton Rouge native has been tied to is a shooting that occurred Monday morning (Oct. 4) following an afterparty he threw in Baltimore.

According to reports, a 27-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds after being shot at Euphoria Nightclub, where the party had taken place. The victim has been listed in critical condition.

The shooting comes days after the “Crazy” rapper was unceremoniously kicked off of the “Legendz of the Streetz Tour” due to a fight breaking out on stage during his performance in Atlanta. Boosie, who was initially left off the lineup for the Greensboro, N.C. stop of the tour before his ultimate removal, took to social media ahead of the Baltimore show to break the news to his fans.

Sharing a photo of a sign informing ticketholders of his dismissal from the tour, Boosie wrote, “THIS IS THE MOVE THEY PULLING OFF ON THE TOUR SO U CANT GET REFUNDS, READ IT CLEAR LOL LIKE PEOPLE GO READ A SIDE DOOR LOL SH*T OUT TO ALL MY BALTIMORE FANS!! LOVE YALL.”

THIS IS THE MOVE THEY PULLING OFF ON THE TOUR SO U CANT GET REFUNDS ,READ IT CLEAR LOL LIKE PEOPLE GO READ A SIDE DOOR LOL SHIT OUT TO ALL MY BALTIMORE FANS ‼️LOVE YALL pic.twitter.com/8QFJDXYKgx — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 4, 2021

Boosie, who had attended an afterparty in Greensboro despite not performing, also announced his plans to visit Baltimore regardless of his departure from the tour.

“Greensboro, I’m on the way,” shared Boosie. “They say they ain’t letting me perform on the tour tonight. But I’m at the afterparty. Yeah, bi**h, we still getting it. We still at the afterparty. Thug life, n***a.”

“Might not let me perform in Baltimore, either,” declared the 38-year-old. “But Ima be in Baltimore. You got me f**ked up if you think I ain’t in Baltimore. I mean that. I’m in them bricks. You best believe that.”

THEY TRYIN TO BAN ME FOR ME PROTECTING MY LIFE #godgotme ‼️?THAT TOUR NEED THIS LEGEND?IF NOT I AINT TRIPPING “IM GREAT ? NEXT FILM 10/17-10/20 but MY boosiefans don’t play they go want a refund https://t.co/n3nDWAjws6 pic.twitter.com/cPhMAx1dNi — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 3, 2021

The “Legendz of the Streetz Tour” is headlined by Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, and Trina, with guest appearances from Lil Kim and others. The tour ends on Oct. 22 in Memphis, Tenn.