Male Makeup Artist Spends $60K On Injections To Get A Booty Like Nicki Minaj’s

Nicki Minaj has always been an influencer, not only through her music, sound and style — but her body.

One man named Rudy Villalobos has shown how much Minaj has influenced him by dropping a whopping $60,000 on illegal butt injections to get his derriere as big as the Queen MC’s.

Per AllHipHop, the L.A.-based makeup artist spent his lump sum on the risky procedure because he’s “never heard a song about small booties.”

“I want my butt to be as big as Nicki Minaj’s,” he told the outlet in an interview. “I’m passionate about butt enhancements because I’ve never heard a song about small booties. Everyone wants to have a nice, perfectly round-shaped bubble butt — whether they admit it or not.”

He added, “And honestly, no matter how many squats you do, your butt does not grow as big. Exercise tightens and tones, but it doesn’t give you that perfect round shape.”

Villalobos, 27, has also admitted his plans to “get a couple more procedures,” including a brow lift, rhinoplasty, buccal fat removal, eye lift, lipo bbl, and “whatever else” he feels he would need for himself.

“You can die, but I don’t care,” he nonchalantly expressed. “It was painful but worth it. Nothing will stop me from making my ass bigger. I plan to get more injections in my rear because I want it to get bigger and bigger.”

Minaj, who revealed to Joe Budden in 2022 that she received illegal butt injections as well, told the rapper-turned-podcaster, “It’s not that you go to a doctor, a professional person. No, it’s some random person.”

The 39-year-old also shared what and who inspired her to alter her body in the first place: Lil Wayne.

“He was always talking about big booties,” she said. “Wayne would have a new chick in the studio every session. It was always a new big booty there. They were his muses. I didn’t feel complete or good enough.”

She added, “This is what you’re supposed to look like in the rap culture, and I don’t look like that.”

The “BBL culture” seems to be changing in 2023 after years of it being a trendy aesthetic. Blac Chyna recently reduced her breast size, butt injections, and dissolved her facial fillers. She also removed an unfavorable tattoo of a Baphomet, which is a goat-headed deity symbol associated with Satanism.

“Honestly, I just got sick and tired of being sick and tired,” she told TMZ last month. “I just honestly wasn’t living my life right and I was just attracting all this negativity. I wanted to honestly dig deep and really see like ‘What’s my purpose? Like why am I even here? Why am I here on Earth?’ and just really find myself.”

She further explained, “Being in the industry for so long, you will lose yourself. So I wanted to get back to myself and become a better mom, a better friend, be more spiritual, more business savvy and really show the real person that I am, and not this persona that I was putting on.”