Marcus Jordan Says Wedding To Girlfriend Larsa Pippen Is “In The Works”

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are still going strong, as Jordan recently confirmed that a wedding between the two is “in the works.”

The son of NBA great Michael Jordan shared the tidbit with TMZ when asked of the possibility of marriage between himself and the reality star.

“We’re looking for a location,” Jordan, 32, said as Pippen, 49, entered their awaiting car after dinner in Los Angeles. When asked if they already had a wedding date set, Jordan confirmed that “It’s in the works” before hopping in the car himself.

While Jordan didn’t mind having a quick convo, Pippen chose to ignore the TMZ rep when he asked if she’d already picked out a wedding dress.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 20: (L-R) Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend as DJ Khaled hosts the inaugural We The Best Foundation Classic at Miami Beach Golf Club on July 20, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation )

The reveal comes almost two months after Michael Jordan shared his disapproval of his son dating his former teammate’s ex-wife, even as Marcus later insisted that his dad actually does approve of them being together.

“We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. They think she’s great,” Marcus told Entertainment Tonight. “And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with whoever I’m dating.”

While Marcus was able to brush off his father’s statement, Larsa claims she was “embarrassed” by what the former Chicago Bull had to say after she already revealed to the public that they’d received his blessing.

“I kind of felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of, like, embarrassed,” she admitted. “Oh my God, I was traumatized. I was like, ‘What are we going to do? People think I lied.’”