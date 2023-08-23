Marcus Jordan Clarifies He’s Not Engaged To Larsa Pippen But It’s “In The Works”

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen recently cleared up rumors of engagement after Marcus told TMZ that a wedding was “in the works.” On Tuesday (Aug. 22), the couple spoke of the misunderstanding on their Separation Anxiety podcast, clarifying that they aren’t engaged — at least not yet.

“I think I responded in a cheeky way… I told them we’re looking for a location and that it’s in the works,” Marcus recalled of speaking with the news outlet.

Larsa added, “I had a 100 calls and text messages of people congratulating us. I was like, ‘I’m so excited’ — but no, we’re not engaged.”

Although nuptials are only a thought at the moment, Larsa did share that Marcus gave her a promise ring, which may appear on a future episode of Real Housewives Of Miami. Marcus did note that the couple has been discussing tying the knot and the location of where it would take place. However, he doesn’t have a definite date.

“Not necessarily putting lot of emphasis or priority on where or when, but we’ve definitely been discussing locations and time of year, and so I felt like that was a good response,” he said. “The only thing we’ve really come up with is we want a destination wedding,” Larsa added. “That’s the only thing we talk about.”

Following the faux news of engagement, both Larsa and Marcus received a ton of messages and phone calls from their loved ones searching for the truth.

“It’s funny, because when the news started circulating obviously my parents reached out,” Marcus revealed about his NBA icon father Michael Jordan and his mother. “My mom sent a bunch of eye emojis. My dad sent a couple text messages and had a conversation with my sister just wondering if it’s legit or not, obviously with the pictures of the ring going around there was a little extra fuel on the fire.”

Even jewelry companies reached out to the couple hoping to get a piece of their hardware on their fingers. Marcus also revealed that the TV network Bravo reached out asking to film their wedding. However, the 32 and 49-year-old remain in brainstorming mode for their big day.

“I think that’s the tagline of our wedding, ‘In the works,’” Marcus said. “There is definitely some researching some stones that’s happening right now for sure.” And he made sure Larsa knew that when the time comes, her ring will be “massive for sure.”

He added, “I think as we get close we’ll start narrowing down on all of the options, but I think anything is on the table. It’s all in the works.”

Larsa opened up about their relationship back in February as she visited Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show. The reality star repeatedly stated that she and Marcus “are in a really good place” and that his parents are fine with their 16-year age gap, despite any prior issues between Scottie and Michael.

“Age doesn’t determine your level of maturity,” she said before explaining that they met four years ago. “I feel like a lot of people think we’ve known each other for our whole lives and we have not. We met four years ago at a party.”

With many raising an eyebrow after learning Pippen and Jordan’s rocky history, Larsa did reveal that she “doesn’t care” about how anyone feels.

“That’s how Scottie feels. He has a right to the way he feels,” she told the daytime TV host. “I personally don’t really care about what other people think… I live my truth. I’m happy. Everyone’s fine. When you’re an adult, your parents just want to see you happy. We’ve spent holidays together. We’re in a great place.”

Speaking of how her ex-husband Scottie Pippen feels about the new relationship, Larsa said, “The only conversations we have are based on our kids, I don’t ask him who he’s dating, he doesn’t ask me who I’m dating. As long as my kids are happy… my kids love Marcus.”

Larsa shares four children with her ex: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and a 14-year-old daughter Sophia. Marcus has no children.