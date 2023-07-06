Marcus Jordan Says Michael Jordan Approves Of His Relationship With Larsa Pippen

Over the weekend, Michael Jordan responded to a TMZ reporter’s inquiry about whether or not he approves of his son Marcus dating Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife. Although the basketball Hall of Famer stated a clear “No” to the question and shook his head, his son insists otherwise.

Marcus spoke with Entertainment Tonight and disclosed that the couple spent quality time with the Jordan family last November. “We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. They think she’s great,” the 32-year-old told the outlet. “And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with whoever I’m dating.”

He also addressed the initial hesitation early on, but said he made the effort to be open and honest about the situation. “Everybody had an opinion at first, I think there was some shock and interest early on. But I think that was the whole point of us trying to spend some family time together during the holidays. If we’re gonna be in the media, I kind of need to introduce you to my mom and my mom’s side and my dad’s side. And so, I think that went well and so far, so good,” he said.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen at F1 Grand Prix Of Miami. Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

When asked directly about whether or not his father approves, Marcus replied, “Yeah, oh yeah.”

Larsa also previously insisted everything was in good standing when she sat down as a guest on Tamron Hall Show back in February. During the conversation, she said, “Age doesn’t determine your level of maturity.” In the new ET interview, she also explained that she and Marcus started “hanging out as friends.”

Besides the 16-year age gap, many people have been curious about MJ’s approval because of his strained relationship with Scottie Pippen. The two NBA legends cemented their legacies while playing together on the Chicago Bulls during the 1980s and 1990s, but in recent years, Scottie expressed a change of heart. In his 2021 Unguarded memoir, Pippen stated he was “upset” with MJ for not involving him as much as he should have his 2020 documentary, The Last Dance.