Mariah Carey To Close Out 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade With Santa Claus

Mariah Carey is taking this year’s holiday festivities up a notch with the announcement that she will be opening for Santa Claus at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade—thus closing the show.

Carey, 52, took to social media with the big reveal. “My childhood dream is coming to life!” she captioned the visual declaration. “I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS, at this year’s @macys Thanksgiving day parade!”

Per tradition, she will perform her Diamond-certified anthem, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Other performers for the 96th annual parade include Dionne Warwick, Jordin Sparks, Kirk Franklin, Ziggy Marley, and Sean Paul.

Despite being denied the trademark rights to “Queen of Christmas,” and “Princess Christmas” by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the famed songbird is also no longer facing a $20 million lawsuit over her beloved Christmas tune and is still dominating her favorite time of year.

Earlier this month, Carey released her debut children’s book, The Christmas Princess. As a means of emancipating her inner child, the book is described as a “fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages” and will serve as a representation of “all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or ‘others,’ striving to believe in themselves.”

She will also be performing live in Toronto and her hometown of New York City this December with CBS for the two-hour primetime concert special Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All on Tuesday, Dec. 20. It will also be available on Paramount+.

Catch Carey at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock this Thursday (Nov. 24) at 9 a.m. ET/PT.